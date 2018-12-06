Telangana Assembly Polls 2018: Date, Polling, Candidates, All You Need to Know

Telangana Polls: Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao dissolved the assembly in September 2018.

Telangana will witness a three-cornered fight between the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the grand alliance of the Congress, TDP, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Telangana Jana Samithi, when it votes tomorrow.

A total of 1821 candidates including 135 women are in the fray for the 119-member Telangana Assembly. The polling across 51,796 polling stations will begin at 8 am and continue till 5 pm tomorrow. For smooth and peaceful conduct of poll, over 1.6 lakh poll personnel have been deployed in the state.

Caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) had dissolved the assembly in September 2018.

This is the first time that the youngest state will go to polls since its formation in 2014.

The results of the Telangana Polls will be counted on December 11 along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Prominent parties and candidates contesting for Telangana Assembly Elections 2018

In Telangana, incumbent Chief Minister KCR's party TRS faces challenge from Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and the Congress.

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), a new party floated by M. Kodandaram, who was once Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's friend in the Telangana movement.

TRS leader and interim Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao's son -- K T Rama Rao is aiming for a third term from Sircilla constituency.

KCR's nephew and cabinet minister T. Harish Rao appears set to retain Siddipet seat for the fourth term in a row. Considered a powerful leader in the ruling party, he also won two by-elections from the same seat.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi is seeking election from Chandrayangutta, in Hyderabad, for a fifth consecutive term.

State Congress working President A. Revanth Reddy.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao's granddaughter N. Suhasini will try her luck from Kukatpally, a constituency in Greater Hyderabad.

BJP's state President K. Laxman is contesting from Musheerabad in Hyderabad.

Congress party's Telangana unit chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who may emerge as a strong contender for the post of the chief minister is contesting for a third consecutive term.

