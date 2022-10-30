KCR's Party's 'Rs 5.22 Crore' Charge Against BJP Candidate In Key Bypoll

The letter alleged that BJP leader K Rajagopal Reddy used the money for distribution in Munugode. (File)

Ahead of the Munugode byelection, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday filed a complaint to the Election Commission of India (ECI) alleging that Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Rajagopal Reddy illegally deposited money into BJP leaders' bank accounts to distribute it to the voters.

"Illegal transfer of money by K Rajagopal Reddy, contesting candidate from BJP party from 93-Munugode Assembly Constituency, through various individuals party leaders, firms and companies for the distribution in Munugode Constituency for the voters - Request to take action immediately including seizing all accounts," read the letter written to the ECI.

TRS General Secretary Soma Bharat Kumar asked the Election Commission to take immediate action on this complaint and alleged, "We have a clear source of information that, Transfer of Money to local residents/companies / Firms of 93-Munugode by BJP Candidate K. Rajagopal Reddy from his family-owned company, to a tune of Rs. 5.22 crore for spending that money in the ongoing by-elections to be held in 93-Mungode Assembly constituency for purchasing the votes".

The letter further elucidated the details of the transfers of funds from Rajagopal Reddy's companies to the individual's companies, funds and party members including the date on which the money is transferred to companies to the account of these 23 bank accounts all of which are located in Munugode Assembly Constituency.

