"Will Send It To High Command": Haryana Minister Anil Vij On BJP's Notice

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party issued a show cause notice to Haryana minister Anil Vij over his comments, he told reporters that he will soon be sending a reply to party's high command.

"I have returned from Bengaluru. I will go home first, 'thande paani se nahaoonga, roti khaoonga, baith kar main jawab likh doonga...and will send it to the high command," the Haryana minister told reporters.

Yesterday, the party had issued a show cause notice to the minister, saying that his alleged comments against BJP's Haryana president and the chief minister's position, are "against the party's policy and internal discipline."

Mr Vij was given three days from the receipt of this notice to give a reply regarding his comments.

"Your move is not only against the ideology of the party but it has also come at a time when the party is campaigning for elections in a neighbouring state," read the Haryana BJP's notice to Mr Vij.

"During election time, while holding a respected ministerial position, you have made these statements knowing that such statements will harm the image of the party and this is completely unacceptable," the notice added.

Earlier on January 18, the minister had called for the state party president Mohan Lal Badoli to step down until he is found to be not guilty of alleged gangrape, to "keep the purity of the party intact."

"The witness has said and Mohan Lal Badoli himself has also said that he is innocent. I have full faith that during the investigation done by Himachal Pradesh Police, Mohan Lal Badoli will be found not guilty. But, till he is proven not guilty, to keep the purity of the party intact, he should resign from his post," Vij told ANI.

The state BJP president, Mohan Lal Badoli, along with Jai Bhagwan were accused of sexual assault in Himachal Pradesh. On February 7, the Kasauli police station in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh submitted a cancellation report before to court after investigating the allegations.

Meanwhile on February 3, Mr Vij had posted in X that a person who calls himself a "friend of Nayab Saini (Haryana CM)" were seen with an opposing candidate in a bid to oppose his re-election in October last year.

He posted on X, "Ashish Tayal, who calls himself a friend of Nayab Saini, has many pictures with Nayab Saini on Facebook. The same workers who are seen with Ashish Tayal during the assembly elections are also seen with the BJP's opposing candidate Chitra Sarwara. What is this relationship called? Tayal is still Nayab Saini's best friend, so the question arises who made him oppose the BJP candidate?"

Anil Vij won the October assembly election from the Ambala Cantt constituency, beating Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of more than 7 thousand votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)