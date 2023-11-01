'Congress Will Defeat KCR's Party In Telangana And BJP In Centre': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the election in Telangana is between BRS and Congress.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana over "corruption" and alleged that there was collusion between BRS and BJP.

Addressing a rally in Nagarkurnool, Rahul Gandhi expressed confidence of Congress forming government in Telangana in assembly polls later this month and said it will question BRS leader and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao about "the loot of public money".

"The truth is that BRS, BJP and AIMIM are working together. Just like we punctured the tyre of the BJP here, we are going to puncture their tyre across India. First, we have to win in Telangana, MP, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and then we are winning in the country in 2024. We all together are going to defeat BRS here and then defeat BJP in the Centre," Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also took potshots at BJP over disqualification from Lok Sabha following a criminal defamation case with his conviction later stayed by the Supreme Court.

"There are ED, CBI, IT and vigilance cases on opposition leaders. I have 24 cases against me. I was disqualified from the Lok Sabha. My official house was taken away. I happily gave my house away. Entire India and Telangana is my home. They register cases and attack whoever fights them but your Chief Minister has no cases against him. This is because PM Narendra Modi and your Chief Minister are together," he said.

"On the other side, there is AIMIM. Wherever Congress contests an election, be it Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM candidates appear there by magic...AIMIM people provide help to the BJP," he alleged.

Mr Gandhi made light of remarks of BJP leaders about the party making an OBC leader next Chief Minister in the state.

"BJP leaders come here (Telangana) and say that they will make an OBC the Chief Minister of the state. You (BJP) will get 2 per cent votes here, how are you going to do it?" he said.

Telangana is among five states going to the polls this month. Polling will be held in the state on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

