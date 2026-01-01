Telangana Legislative Assembly Scraps 2-Child Policy For Local Polls

The Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026, has been unanimously passed by the state legislative assembly, officially abolishing the three-decade-old "two-child norm" for candidates contesting local body elections.

The move marks the end of a restrictive era in the state's grassroots politics, where individuals with more than two children were legally disqualified from holding office in Gram Panchayats.

Introducing the bill, state panchayat raj minister Danasari Anasuya, commonly known as Seethakka, highlighted that the original 1994 restriction was born from the population explosion of the 1980s.

At that time, concerns over food security, unemployment, and poverty drove the state to adopt strict population control measures.

However, the minister noted that the demographic reality has reversed in 2026.

The Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in rural Telangana has dropped to 1.7, which is significantly lower than the national replacement level of 2.1.

The government warned that if the TFR remains at 1.7, Telangana faces a future risk of a dwindling workforce and a disproportionately aging population.

The repeal is intended to remove the stigma and legal barriers associated with larger families, aligning electoral laws with the current need to maintain a healthy demographic balance.

The bill replaces an ordinance previously issued by the Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led cabinet. While the previous administration had removed the two-child rule for municipalities, it remained in force for rural bodies until this new legislation.

By removing Section 21(3) of the Panchayat Raj Act, the government has cleared the path for thousands of previously ineligible citizens to contest the upcoming local body polls.

While the bill was passed unanimously, it triggered significant debate in the House. Legislators backed the move but cautioned that the government must now focus on maintaining a stable population that "neither crashes nor explodes."

Some members urged the government to ensure that this move wouldn't be misconstrued as an abandonment of family planning entirely, suggesting it be framed as a strategic correction rather than a policy reversal.