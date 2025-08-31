Why Congress Nominated Mohammed Azharuddin, Professor M Kodandaram To Telangana Legislative Council

The nominations of former India captain and state Congress working president Mohammed Azharuddin and Professor M Kodandaram to the Telangana Legislative Council under the Governor's quota are a strategic political move by the Congress government, aimed at fulfilling several key objectives. The nominations, cleared by the cabinet, are a response to a recent Supreme Court order that annulled the earlier appointments of Siasat editor Amer Ali Khan and Mr Kodandaram for procedural reasons.

The decision to nominate Mohammed Azharuddin is seen as a multifaceted strategy. First, it could address the Congress' need for a strong Muslim face in the state cabinet, which currently lacks one. With three vacant spots in the cabinet, Mr Azharuddin, as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), could be inducted to provide crucial representation for both the Muslim community and Greater Hyderabad, a region currently underrepresented in the cabinet.

Second, the nomination is a tactical recalibration ahead of the upcoming Jubilee Hills assembly by-election. Mr Azharuddin, who had contested and lost the seat in the 2023 elections, was a strong contender for the bypoll ticket. By moving him to the council, the Congress leadership frees up the Jubilee Hills constituency for another candidate, potentially one from the Backward Classes (BC) community, who may have a higher chance of winning.

This move allows the party to secure a seat in the Legislative Council while also maximising its chances in a critical by-election.

The re-nomination of Professor M Kodandaram is also a significant political signal.

The Congress government's first attempt to nominate Mr Kodandaram and Amer Ali Khan was stalled by a legal challenge from BRS leaders. The Supreme Court recently annulled the nominations, citing that they were made while litigation was pending. By re-nominating Mr Kodandaram, a respected figure from the Telangana statehood movement, the government is reaffirming its commitment to key allies and sending a message that it will not be deterred by political challenges.

The nominations come after a series of legal battles. The initial nominations by the Congress government were challenged by the BRS, who claimed that their own nominees' recommendations had been unfairly rejected by the then-Governor. The Supreme Court's decision to annul the previous nominations and instruct the government to follow the proper procedure of cabinet recommendation and gubernatorial approval set the stage for these new appointments.