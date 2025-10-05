"I Worked Hard": Mohammed Azharuddin On Land For New Cemetery In Hyderabad

Former Team India captain and Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin has thanked Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the State Waqf Board for allocating land for a new cemetery in Hyderabad.

The 2,500 square yards (gaj) land in Shaikpet was cleared in response to a long-standing demand for a burial ground, particularly for residents of the Borabanda area.

Azharuddin, who is the Congress in-charge for the Jubilee Hills constituency, said the persistent efforts he made to resolve the issue had borne fruit.

"The issue of the cemetery in Borabanda was that there was no space," Azharuddin said.

"I worked very hard on this, spoke to many important people, and today the order came to allocate 2,500 gaj for burial in Shaikpet. I made sincere efforts and this was my top priority," he said.

Azharuddin thanked the Waqf Board and Reddy, pointing out that he is the Jubilee Hills constituency in-charge.

The allocation and Azharuddin's public claim of credit come at a politically sensitive time for the Jubilee Hills constituency, where a by-election is due shortly.

There has been a consistent demand from the local community for the allotment of land for a burial ground, a key public amenity which Azharuddin claims he has now successfully delivered.

His emphasis on his role as the Jubilee Hills constituency in-charge, a position he currently holds, highlights his attempt to build political capital and connect with the electorate in the area.

Azharuddin was widely considered a strong contender for the Congress party ticket in the upcoming bypoll. However, the political equation changed recently after the party nominated him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), effectively taking him out of the race for the assembly bypoll.

The announcement regarding the cemetery land, therefore, serves to underscore his continuing commitment and influence in the constituency, even without contesting the election himself.