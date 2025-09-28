Telangana Speaker To Hear Disqualification Petitions Against 10 MLAs Tomorrow

The Speaker of the Telangana Legislative Assembly will begin a crucial hearing on Monday regarding disqualification petitions against 10 elected legislators accused of defecting from the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the ruling Congress party.

Unprecedented security measures are in place around the Assembly, as the matter has become politically volatile with potential implications for the legislative dynamics of Telangana and beyond.

This case is being seen as a crucial test of the Anti-Defection Law, under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The BRS has accused the defecting MLAs of "voluntarily giving up party membership," which they argue constitutes a clear violation of the law and warrants disqualification.

The disqualification of the 10 MLAs could dent the ruling party's strength and image, possibly triggering politically costly by-elections. Such a development could give the BRS a chance to regain lost ground and potentially embarrass the Congress.

The Speaker's action follows direct compulsion from the Supreme Court, which had sharply criticised the delay in proceedings. The Court directed the Speaker to decide on the disqualification petitions within a three-month window that expires on October 31.

Legal experts view this intervention by the Supreme Court as a significant step toward upholding the integrity of the Anti-Defection Law, which has often been undermined by prolonged delays in decision-making by Speakers.

In anticipation of possible protests or disruptions, the legislative assembly has been transformed into a virtual fortress.

Media access to the Assembly premises has been barred. Former legislators are prohibited from gathering near the Assembly to pressure the Speaker or address the media. Current legislators (MLAs and MLCs) face movement restrictions, effectively neutralising the Assembly as a site for political congregation or demonstration during the hearings.

A mobile phone ban has been enforced in the court hall.

The Speaker, acting as the adjudicating authority (a Tribunal under the Tenth Schedule), is now under the judicial scanner of the Supreme Court to deliver a decision before the deadline, making this an unparalleled confrontation between the judiciary's mandate and the political manoeuvres within the legislative wing.

Political observers believe the next few weeks will determine not only the fate of the 10 MLAs but also set a major precedent for the application of the anti-defection law across the country.