"Operation Sindoor On Field": PM Modi After India Beat Pak In Asia Cup Final

India's ninth Asia Cup title, following a five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in a thrilling final on Sunday, drew massive cheers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a reference to Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. The outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The reference to Operation Sindoor and connecting it with Pakistan's loss to India in the Asia Cup title alluded to a fact - sports or military, India defeated Pakistan.

India's devastating airstrikes at Pakistan's terror infrastructure and military installations in May had left that country's airspace defenceless in a very short time. The pounding eventually led a top Pakistani military officer to dial India and request for a ceasefire.

The supersoldiers of a different kind of Operation Sindoor on the field today were Tilak Varma and his useful partnerships with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube. Varma's well-compiled half-century by working in tandem with Samson and Dube helped Team India secure their second T20I Asia Cup title and overall the ninth title, including the ODI editions.

India packed up Pakistan by five wickets at the edgy match in Dubai.

With this, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India continue their rampaging run in T20Is, having won 18 T20Is and dropped just two and tied two ever since he first wore the captaincy armband.