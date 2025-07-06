Bihar Opposition Party RJD Challenges Poll Roll Revision In Supreme Court

Patna:
Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission order on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a state set to go to polls later this year.
The RJD joins a chorus of political voices opposing the poll body's order to conduct the exercise that will entail preparation of a draft list containing the names of existing voters whose enumeration forms were received.
