Bihar Opposition Party RJD Challenges Poll Roll Revision In Supreme Court

RJD approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission order on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, which is set to go to polls later this year.

Read Time: 1 min
Bihar Opposition Party RJD Challenges Poll Roll Revision In Supreme Court
Patna:

Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has approached the Supreme Court challenging the Election Commission order on revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, a state set to go to polls later this year.

The RJD joins a chorus of political voices opposing the poll body's order to conduct the exercise that will entail preparation of a draft list containing the names of existing voters whose enumeration forms were received. 

