Tejashwi Yadav's Opposition Unity Call After Sonia Gandhi Meet: 5 Quotes

Nitish Kumar's timely decision is like a slap in the face of the BJP, said Tejashwi Yadav.

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav met Sonia Gandhi today, days after returning to power in the state where Nitish Kumar split from the BJP-led NDA. He hit out at the BJP and said what happened in Bihar will happen all across the country now.

Here are five big quotes of Tejashwi Yadav:

  1. Except for the BJP, all political parties are one in Bihar. This will happen across the country now. People are tired of unemployment, inflation and religious clashes. It's time for all opposition parties to come together and make a strategy for future moves.

  3. Regional parties are supported by backwards and Dalits. The BJP wants to finish the regional parties.

  4. The BJP is finally talking about real issues. We have forced them into addressing these issues. We will keep our promise. Just wait a little bit.

  5. If there would be no regional party, the opposition will end, then democracy will end. Which you understand that then this country will run in a dictatorial manner.
     



