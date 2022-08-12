Tejashwi Yadav's Opposition Unity Call After Sonia Gandhi Meet: 5 Quotes

Except for the BJP, all political parties are one in Bihar. This will happen across the country now. People are tired of unemployment, inflation and religious clashes. It's time for all opposition parties to come together and make a strategy for future moves.

Nitish ji's timely decision is like a slap in the face of the BJP.

Regional parties are supported by backwards and Dalits. The BJP wants to finish the regional parties.

The BJP is finally talking about real issues. We have forced them into addressing these issues. We will keep our promise. Just wait a little bit.