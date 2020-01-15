'Remember When...?' Tejashwi Yadav Needles Nitish Kumar During CAA Debate

Tejashwi Yadav has rarely missed a chance to accuse Nitish Kumar of changing sides for his own gains

Tejashwi Yadav, in his latest attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, sought to embarrass his former boss with a throwback to what he called the times they sat together and discussed how "dangerous" is the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the BJP's ideological mentor. The RJD leader was speaking in the Bihar assembly against the controversial citizenship law and National Register for Citizens (NRC).

"I remember when I was deputy chief minister and sat next to you, you used to tell me RSS people are dangerous, be wary of their design. You said it, chief minister. It wasn't me. You used to say it will be a long struggle and not an easy one. You would say it is up to you young leaders to carry it forward..." Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Bihar assembly, deadpanned.

Across the floor, Nitish Kumar betrayed no emotion. His deputy Sushil Kumar Modi of the BJP appeared to be grinning.

"Now you say the same things to Chirag Paswan (Lok Janshakti Party). He feels trapped," Tejashwi went on. "If we have to save the country, we should not think of our welfare. We have to take decisions for the nation's benefit. What is your fear? Now your stint is ending. You have seen everything. You should take decisions to benefit future generations."

Tejashwi Yadav, the son of RJD chief Lalu Yadav, was deputy Chief Minister of Bihar until Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and Congress in 2017 and revived his ties with the BJP. Since then, Tejashwi, 30, has rarely missed a chance to accuse Nitish Kumar of changing sides for his own gains.

After his comments in the assembly, Tejashwi Yadav posted a video along with a stinging note. "India has never seen any egotistical "Deceit Lord" like Nitish Kumar. He cares about power not the people. He pledges by "Conditions put forth to remain in power" not the CONSTITUTION by selling mandate, mortgaging principles & ideology. Therefore, stop misleading Mr. Marketeer," he tweeted.

Challenged by critics and even a section of his own party, Nitish Kumar on Monday said he was open to a debate on the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) it in the Bihar assembly, signaling his reservations on the controversial law that his party Janata Dal (United) supported in parliament. On the NRC or National Register of Citizenship, Nitish Kumar said that there was "no question" of or need for implementing it in Bihar.

The Chief Minister broke his silence on the CAA protests after Tejashwi attacked the religion-based citizenship law and dared Mr Kumar to spell out his stand at the cost of upsetting ally BJP.