Tejashwi Yadav's Rs 30,000 Promise To Counter NDA's Poll Outreach To Women

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday announced that they will provide an annual financial aid of Rs 30,000 to women if they are voted to power in Bihar.

Addressing a press conference two days before the state goes to polls, Yadav, the opposition Grand Alliance's chief ministerial face, said they will give women Rs 30,000 under their 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' on the day of 'Makar Sankranti' (on January 14) next year.

"We spoke to women about the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', and they are very excited about it," he told reporters.

#WATCH | #BiharElection2025 | Patna, Bihar: RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav says, "...After we form the Government, on Makar Sankranti - 14th January, we will deposit Rs 30,000 for an entire year into the accounts of women under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana'..." pic.twitter.com/6lpMJxYOWe — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2025

According to the manifesto released by the Opposition last week, women were promised Rs 2,500 per month as financial assistance starting December 1 and Rs 30,000 per year for the next five years.

The RJD leader's latest announcement, however, is in a bid to counter the ruling NDA's 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana', as part of which Rs 10,000 have already been transferred into accounts of over 1 crore women to start their own businesses.

Yadav also said the farmers will get Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as a bonus over the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The polling in Bihar is scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The votes will be counted on November 14.