Why Bhumihars Are The Pivot Of 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections

In the heart of Bihar, along the bank of the Holi Ganges, the town of Mokama (in the district of Patna) is an important and historically significant town known for being an industrial area in the past, a major lentil production centre. Today, Mokama stands as a cruel irony, a testament to the complex interplay of crime and politics. In this microcosm, the past and present collide in a vivid tapestry of violence, power, and electoral ambition. As the 2025 assembly elections approach, the stakes have never been higher, with the spectre of old rivalries reemerging amid the backdrop of new allegations. The recent arrest of Anant Singh, a 64-year-old Bhumihar candidate from the JD(U), on charges related to the murder of 75-year-old Dular Chand Yadav, a gangster-turned-politician, underscores the enduring influence of strongmen in this tumultuous region, reigniting a fierce contest against Singh's longtime adversary, Suraj Bhan Singh, another infamous Bhumihar strongman.

A Legacy of Violence

Mokama, located just 70 kilometres from Patna, has been marred by a bloody history that intertwines the lives of its political heavyweights. Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan Singh, both notorious figures from the Bhumihar caste, have long been embroiled in a cycle of violence that dates back to the 1980s. Their past is littered with gunfire and bloodshed, as they rose to power through muscle and menace, navigating a political landscape where muscle power often eclipsed strategy.

The recent killing of Jan Suraaj supporter Yadav (an old Lalu Prasad acolyte) during clashes between political factions adds a grim chapter to Mokama's contemporary narrative. This incident, involving Anant Singh's supporters, not only highlights the precariousness of political life in the region but also serves as a chilling reminder of the ruthless tactics that define the arena. As the police investigate the circumstances surrounding Yadav's death, the town holds its breath, caught between the ghosts of its violent past and the uncertain promise of electoral change.

The Battle of Ballots

The current political landscape reflects a curious transformation - one where former enemies are now forced to navigate the complexities of electoral alliances and rivalries. While it has been nearly two decades since Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan Singh last clashed directly, the political environment has not dulled their animosity. This election marks a return to a battle of ballots, a shift from their earlier confrontations, which were often decided by bullets.

Suraj Bhan Singh, whose political ambitions now rest on the shoulders of his wife, Veena Devi, underscores the intricate dynamics of power in Mokama. After serving a life sentence for a 1992 murder, he has turned to his spouse to reclaim electoral influence. Her candidacy is not just a continuation of his legacy; it is a strategic move to leverage their shared history and the loyalty they command among constituents. As she campaigns against Anant Singh, the stakes are as personal as they are political.

The Bhumihar Conundrum: Politics in a Fragmented Landscape

In the kaleidoscopic arena of Bihar politics, where caste and community often dictate allegiance more than ideology, the Bhumihar community presents a paradox worthy of contemplation. Despite constituting a mere 2.9 per cent of the electorate, the Bhumihars have become the focal point of intense political manoeuvring as the 2025 assembly elections loom. The scramble is not just about numbers; it's about influence, heritage, and the survival of political dreams.

The Allure of a Small but Influential Community

Why would major political parties, notably the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan, invest so much energy courting a community that accounts for less than three per cent of the vote? The answer lies in the historical and cultural significance of the Bhumihars. Traditionally viewed as an upper caste (almost equal to Brahmins), they have wielded considerable power in the political landscape of Bihar. One theory about the origins of Bhumihars is that they were Brahmins who received land grants from Ashoka, the Great Buddhist emperor. Once they decided to return to Hinduism, the Hindu priests gave them a status next to the ritually hierarchical Brahmins. Some consider them a mixture of Brahmins and Rajputs. Bhumihars have been traditionally a land-owning caste, and they controlled smaller princely states and zamindaris: Bettiah, Tekari, Hathwa, Tamukhi, Sheohar, Pakur, Mahishadal and Maheshpur, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. During British Rule, the Bhumihars largely joined the army and carved out a militant image.

From Ramdhari Singh Dinkar to Rambriksh Benipuri

The Bhumihar community produced a large number of creative intellectuals, such as Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, an icon of the Veer Ras tradition, writers such as Rahul Sankrityayan, Rambriksh Benipuri and several others. Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his road show on November 2, from the Dinkar Chauraha in Patna, while honouring poet laureate Dinkar.

The legacy of Shri Krishna Sinha, a prominent Constituent Assembly member and the state's first Chief Minister (1946 to 1961) and a Bhumihar leader, looms large, reminding all stakeholders of the community's potential to sway electoral fortunes. Sinha's long tenure saw the rise of a number of influential Bhumihar leaders, including Mahesh Prasad Sinha, Krishnakant Singh, LP Shahi, Basawan Sinha and Kailashpati Mishra. Kailashpati Mishra (former Governor of Gujarat), was a very influential BJP leader of Bihar. So was former Union Health Minister Dr CP Thakur, a Kala Azar specialist. Today in the BJP, the top Bhumihar leaders are Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Vijay Sinha.

"Taj Nitish Ko, Raj Bhumihar Ko"

Even after OBC leaders such as Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar began dominating Bihar politics (1990 to 2025), the Bhumihars dominated the bureaucracy, academia, media, and professional fields like law, medicine. The top contractors of Bihar are mainly Bhumihars. In education, the Bhumihars compete with the Kayastha and the Brahmins. In aggression, the Bhumihars compete with the Rajputs and Yadavs. In the enterprise, the Bhumihars compete with the Banias. They also dominate politics: Rajiv Ranjan Singh (alias Lalan Singh, the top JD(U) leader and the Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying), who accompanied PM Modi during his road show, is a top Bhumihar leader. So is former Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh. Lalan Singh is a close friend of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for decades. When Nitish Kumar was made the Chief Minister of Bihar in 2005, the popular saying in Patna was "Taj Nitish ko, raj Bhumihar ko."

The Bhumihars are spread all over Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, but dominate three regions of Central Bihar: Arwal, Jehanabad (the old Gaya and old Shahabad region), Mokama and Munger region, and Begusarai, Lakhisarai, and Baraiya region. In the Mithilanchal districts of Samastipur, the Bhumihars intermarry with the Brahmins and are known as the "Do-Gamiya" community.

Mokama is a powerful re-echo of the Ranvir Sena era of the "Jungle Raj".

As their power in electoral politics declined after the 1990s, a number of Bhumihars were attracted to the Ranvir Sena, a private militia established in 1994. Named after Ranvir Chaudhary, a powerful Bhumihar chieftain in the 19th century, the Ranvir Sena carried out armed attacks in the late 1990s against the Lal Sena (an armed Maoist outfit) in the Jehanabad, Maqdoompur, and Aurangabad regions. Scores of massacres like the one in Laxmanpur Bathe and several other places were committed by the Ranvir Sena. Later in Senari, the Lal Sena massacred several dozen Bhumihars. Today, the violence in Mokama is a powerful re-echo of the Ranvir Sena era of the "Jungle Raj".

The Politics of Caste

Caste politics has long been the backbone of electoral strategies in Bihar. In this context, the Bhumihar community becomes a touchstone for broader electoral alliances. The NDA has fielded 32 candidates from the Bhumihar community, banking on their traditional loyalty. Simultaneously, the Mahagathbandhan has put forth 15 Bhumihar candidates (the RJD, traditionally considered an OBC party, has fielded six of those), indicating a strategic push to penetrate the upper caste vote bank that has historically eluded them.

Bhumihar vs Bhumihar

These dynamics are further complicated by intra-community rivalries, leading to a phenomenon, the "Bhumihar versus Bhumihar" faceoff. In constituencies like Bikram and Mokama, candidates from the same community clash, creating a microcosm of the larger electoral battle. This internal competition not only heightens the stakes but also invites a reevaluation of loyalties.

Other than Mokama and Bikram, several constituencies in 2025 are all set to witness Bhumihar versus Bhumihar battles, including in Kesua, Barbigha, Begusarai, Matihani, and Lakhisarai.

The Congress has fielded a Bhumihar candidate, Amresh Anish, against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha. Consequently, constituencies with two Bhumihar candidates have become hot spots in this election. A similar contest is unfolding in Patna's Bikram Assembly constituency, where BJP candidate and sitting MLA Siddharth Saurabh is going to take on Anil Kumar of the Congress, both of whom are Bhumihars.

Will the historical allegiance to the BJP hold, or will shifting socio-economic circumstances tilt the scales towards the Mahagathbandhan?

The Future of Bhumihar Politics

As the countdown to the elections begins, the Bhumihar community finds itself at a crossroads. On one hand, the BJP's long-standing relationship with the community offers a sense of security; on the other, the Mahagathbandhan's aggressive outreach suggests that change is in the air. Candidates like Anil Kumar and Siddharth Saurabh, who have swapped allegiances, embody the fluidity of political identities in this landscape.

The upcoming elections will not just be a test of loyalty; they will also serve as a barometer for the shifting sands of caste politics in Bihar. With Bhumihar candidates pitted against one another, voters are likely to reflect on their aspirations, grievances, and the broader implications of their choices.

In the end, the Bhumihar puzzle encapsulates the essence of Bihar itself - a land rich in history, a tapestry woven with diverse identities, and a political arena where every vote counts, regardless of its numerical strength. As the state braces for the elections, all eyes will be on this seemingly small but influential Bhumihar community, the pivot of 2025 Bihar, whose decisions may well echo far beyond their numbers.