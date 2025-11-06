Video: Furious Face-Off Between Nitish Kumar's Deputy, RJD Leader On Poll Day

Bihar assembly elections in its first phase today was marked several unsavoury episodes, including a dung attack on Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, an attack on a CPI-ML leader's car and RJD's Bhai Virendra Singh publicly threatening a poll official. But what topped it all was the furious, no-holds-barred Bollywood-style confrontation between Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha and the Rashtriya Janata Dal's MLC Ajay Singh -- caught on NDTV camera.

The two leaders were brought face to face when their cars blocked each other in Lakhisarai, from where Sinha is the sitting MLA.

The confrontation over who would pass first had started with "Who are you", rapidly went on to allegations of drunkenness in dry Bihar and ended with "I'll see you after the 14th. You are done".

The Deputy Chief Minister already had a trying morning - facing a group of hostile RJD supporters in Lakhisarai who threw slippers, stones and cow dung at his car, raising "murdabad" slogans all the while. His allegations that people were not being allowed to vote were contradicted by the police, who said voting was being held "peacefully". He had called the district police chief a "coward" and a "weakling" and said once the NDA comes back to power, they would "run bulldozers" over the goons who were responsible.

Now, alighting from his dung-splattered car, he had taken on the MLC, repeatedly accusing him "drunken hooliganism". He also demanded that the RJD leader be subjected to a breathalyzer test, saying he was reeking of liquor.

The RJD leader gave as good as he got, questioning who the minister was to demand a test and accused him of throwing his weight around. The BJP, he said, only tells lies. Accusations of attempts to capture a polling booth flew from both sides.

The minister later told NDTV that the RJD leader was drunk and was causing a ruckus at a polling booth in Nadiyama. After receiving the information, he was heading there but happened to meet the RJD leader midway.

"These are the pet hooligans of the RJD and were causing ruckus... Ajay Singh and Sujit Kumar. They were with the JD(U) and have gone to the Congress... The Election Commission should investigate this," he told NDTV.

Sinha, the sitting MLA from Lakhisarai, is in a triangular contest with Congress's Amaresh Kumar and Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar.