"Bulldozer On Their Chest": Bihar Deputy Chief Minister After Convoy Attacked

Slippers and stones were thrown, and "murdabad" slogans were raised as a crowd blocked the convoy of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in his constituency, Lakhisarai, this afternoon. Sinha, a Bhumihar leader and a three-time MLA, is contesting from his home seat this time too, and was visiting polling booths as Bihar votes in the first phase of a high-voltage Assembly election.

The BJP leader alleged that the protesters were goons backed by the main opposition, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). "The NDA government is coming back to power in Bihar. We will run bulldozers on their chest," he said, infuriated after the incident. He also alleged booth capturing at some booths. "My polling agent was thrown out of the booth. People are not being allowed to vote," Sinha said.

Police, however, said the situation is under control and voting in the district is being held peacefully. District police chief Ajay Kumar said there was a rumour about booth capturing. "We came here and found that voting is being held peacefully. If anyone were stopped from casting their votes, there would not be a queue," he said. The IPS officer also trashed allegations that the BJP's polling agent was intimidated at two booths. "I am here, let him come. I will give him protection. The agent is not coming. If there is a complaint, we will take action. Voting in the entire district is being held peacefully," he said.

The senior police officer's remarks drew Sinha's ire. The Deputy Chief Minister called the district police chief a "coward" and a "weakling". "They (protesters) are not allowing the Deputy Chief Minister to enter. Shame on the administration," he said.

Sinha, the sitting MLA from Lakhisarai, is up against the Congress's Amaresh Kumar. Jan Suraaj Party's Suraj Kumar is also in the contest.

The Election Commission has taken note and said no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands, and strict action will be taken against the troublemakers. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has directed the Bihar police chief to take immediate action in the matter.