Divorce Is On, Tej Pratap Yadav Tells Family Court In Patna

Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed that he had his wife Aishwarya are incompatible

A day-long buzz that Tej Pratap Yadav has scrapped his plan to divorce his wife of six months proved baseless on Thursday, as the elder son of veteran Bihar leader Lalu Yadav told a family court in Patna that he stands by the decision to part company with her.

The court has asked his wife, Aishwarya Rai, to appear before it on January 8.

The former Bihar minister who also dabbles in films has claimed that he had his wife are incompatible. "I'm North Pole and she's South Pole... I'm a simple man with simple habits, while she is a modern woman, educated in Delhi and used to life in a metro," he had told reporters.

Ms Rai -- the daughter of six-time RJD lawmaker Chandrika Rai and granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai - has studied history in Delhi University.

Barely six months after the wedding, Tej Pratap Yadav told the media that he had been forced into the wedding and felt "stifled".

His decision triggered a domestic crisis. Party leaders said it affected the health of his father, who is in jail, and hugely upset his mother. A two-hour meeting with his father earlier this month did not help. Party leaders said though Lalu Yadav implored with him to give up the idea of divorce, his son was adamant.

Tej Pratap Yadav accused his family of siding with his wife and in a retaliatory move, left home, threatening that he would not return unless his parents were ready to accept his decision.

Distressed, Rabri Devi did not celebrate Chhath, party leaders said.

Last week, the 29-year-old leader tweeted a line by 16th century poet Abdul Rahim Khan-e-Khana. "Tute se fir na jute, jute ganth pari jaaye (if a relationship is broken, nothing can mend it)," his post read.