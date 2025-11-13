Tej Pratap Yadav: The Turbulent Life Of Lalu Yadav's Expelled Son

Tej Pratap Yadav, the son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, will be going solo in the state elections. The 37-year-old has confirmed that his party, the Janshakti Janta Dal, will contest the upcoming polls, where the RJD-led INDIA alliance is locked in an intense battle with the ruling NDA.

The Bihar Assembly elections will be held in two phases, on November 6 and 11. The results will be out on November 14.

Who Is Tej Pratap Yadav?

Born on 16 April 1988 in Gopalganj, Tej Pratap Yadav completed his class 12 in 2010. Tej Pratap's political career began in 2015, representing the Mahua constituency. In 2020, he was elected from the Hasanpur constituency. The two-time MLA served as the Minister of Health from November 2015 to July 2017 and also held the Environment portfolio.

In May 2018, Tej Pratap married Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Prasad Rai. Their marriage lasted less than six months and became a subject of public scrutiny. Aishwarya reportedly stayed at the house of Tej Pratap's mother, Rabri Devi, in an apparent effort to save the marriage, before leaving and claiming she had been driven out.

Her father, Chandrika Rai, vowed political retaliation, leaving the RJD to join Nitish Kumar's JD(U), though he failed to retain his Parsa Assembly seat in 2020. Tej Pratap alleged that he, his parents, and siblings had suffered physical and verbal abuse and claimed that he had maintained silence since filing for divorce.

In May 2025, Tej Pratap revealed via Facebook that he was in a romantic relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav for 12 years. Later, he claimed his account had been hacked; the post was deleted. Following the social media post, his father and RJD president Lalu Yadav expelled him from the party for six years and disowned him for "irresponsible behaviour."

In July this year, Tej Pratap Yadav announced that he would contest the Bihar elections from the Mahua seat in Vaishali district. He also announced an alliance with five Bihar-based small political parties to contest as an independent candidate.

In September 2025, he launched a new political outfit called Janshakti Janata Dal. The party uses a blackboard as its symbol.

Tej Pratap also trained to become a pilot and cleared the first stage of the Commercial Pilot License (CPL) course in June this year, finishing fifth out of 18 candidates.

He is also active on social media and runs a YouTube channel called "LR Vlog", which has over 2 lakh subscribers.