'Total Change' For Bihar? Tej Pratap Yadav Launches His Political Party

In a significant development ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, former minister Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has unveiled his new political party, Janshakti Janata Dal.

The party's election symbol is a blackboard, and its poster features prominent leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Jayaprakash Narayan, and Karpoori Thakur.

The party's poster emphasises the importance of "social justice, social rights, and total change."

In a post on X, Tej Pratap Yadav wrote, "We are fully dedicated and committed to the complete development of Bihar. Our aim is to bring about a complete transformation in Bihar and build a new system from the ground up. We are ready to fight a long battle for the complete development of Bihar."

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the RJD by his father Lalu Prasad for six years on May 25, after he reportedly confessed to being "in a relationship" with a woman named Anushka on social media. Although Tej Pratap later deleted the post, claiming his page was "hacked," Lalu Prasad disowned him due to his "irresponsible behaviour."

Earlier in July, Tej Pratap Yadav had announced that he will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from the Mahua seat in Vaishali district.

Tej Pratap Yadav had made his political debut in the assembly polls of 2015, and is a second-term MLA with two brief stints in the state cabinet.