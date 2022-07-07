Teenager Drowns While Clicking Selfies With Friends In Jamshedpur: Police

Vikrant Soni's body was fished out by divers two hours later. (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy drowned in a river in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday when he was clicking selfies with his friends, police said.

Vikrant Soni along with his brother and four friends went to the Kharkhai river's Baroda Ghat in Bagbeda police station area of Jamshedpur, they said.

When clicking selfies, he slipped into the river and the strong currents swept him away, police said.

Vikrant's friends panic and ran away, while his younger brother was trying to save him. But he too started to drown, an officer said.

However, the locals rescued him, he said.

Vikrant Soni's body was fished out by divers two hours later. He was a resident of Golpahari in Parsudih police station area.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)