Final Video Of Noida Techie Shows Faint Flash In Fog, Failed Rescue Attempt

A newly surfaced video has captured the last moments of a software engineer from Noida who drowned after his car plunged into a water-filled pit on Saturday.

The footage shows rescue teams at work, with the dim glow of the man's phone torch visible on the water's surface through thick fog. Voices from the rescuers can be heard telling him to remain calm. The video has emerged amid ongoing investigations into the incident that claimed the life of 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta on the night of January 16.

Mehta, employed in Gurugram, was driving home when his vehicle fell into a deep excavation near a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida. He called for assistance for almost two hours while police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) attempted a rescue in the foggy conditions.

Noida Techie Flashed Torch, Cried For Help As Helpless Father Watched pic.twitter.com/AF02VkFOAo — NDTV (@ndtv) January 22, 2026

His father, Raj Kumar Mehta, was present at the scene. Police recovered Mehta's car from the site on Tuesday evening, three days after the accident. Forensic teams visited the location on Wednesday to gather samples and measure the road and the adjacent drain. Officials examined the pit, which has filled with water over time and now looks like a pond.

A second FIR has been registered against five individuals linked to Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd and MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd. The case involves alleged breaches of environmental and pollution regulations tied to the waterlogged pit in Sector 150 that caused Mehta's death.

The accused are Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Anchal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar. The complaint, filed by sub-inspector Regal Kumar, described a patrol on January 20 that uncovered a large and wide pit at plot SC-02/A3 in Sector 150, near a public road. The excavation, apparently dug with heavy equipment, has held water for years. It is deep, with stagnant water becoming muddy and polluted. Rain has washed garbage into it, worsening air quality and creating health hazards.

Investigations revealed the plot was bought from the Noida Authority in 2014 by Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd, then transferred in 2020 to MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd. Lotus Greens retains a stake in the property.

This follows an initial FIR on January 18, based on a complaint from Mehta's father against MZ Wiztown Planners and Lotus Greens. It cited negligence, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering life.

On Tuesday, police detained Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, who owns the plot where water has pooled since 2021.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the Uttar Pradesh government, is probing the case.