Teen Hangs Self In Police Lock-Up In Ahmedabad

Teen hanged himself from iron grill of the lock-up with a piece of cloth (Representational)

A teenager allegedly committed suicide in a police lock-up late Monday night in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, an official said.

Jigar Solanki (19) was arrested some hours earlier by Kagdapith police for allegedly entering into a scuffle with his neighbour, the official said.

"At around 11:10pm on Monday, he hanged himself from an iron grill of the lock-up with a piece of cloth torn from a shawl. The incident has been captured by the CCTV camera installed in the premises," Inspector UD Jadeja of Kagdapith police station said.

"He was arrested under section 151 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) after he fought with his neighbour," Mr Jadeja added.

However, Solanki's family alleged police negligence and several of them protested demanding registration of a case against errant officials.

Local news channels played the CCTV footage of the suicide.

Section 151 of CrPC empowers a police officer to arrest, without orders from a magistrate and without a warrant, a person if it appears that the commission of an offence cannot be otherwise prevented.

