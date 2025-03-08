Teen Among 3 Found Dead After Going Missing In Terror-Infested Area In J&K

The bodies of three civilians, including a 14-year-old child, were found in a water body in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua district, two days after they went missing in a terrorist-infested area.

According to police sources, Yogesh Singh, Darshan Singh and the minor boy Varun Singh were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony when they went missing in Billawar area of the district on Wednesday evening.

As a massive search operation was launched by the security forces, the bodies of the three people were found in a water body near Lohai Malhar area, the sources said.

Sources said the area has a large presence of terrorists and has witnessed multiple terror attacks in the last two years. Last month, two civilians were found dead in the same area.