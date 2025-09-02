Bihar To Issue New Tech-Driven Voter ID Cards: How They Will Work

As Bihar prepares for assembly elections later this year, the Election Commission (EC) is introducing a new layer of technology into voter identification. After the final Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is published on September 30, voters in the state will reportedly start receiving new tech-enabled voter ID cards.

What Are Tech-Enabled Voter ID Cards?

These are upgraded versions of the traditional Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC). They will:

Carry updated photographs submitted by voters during the SIR process.

Include advanced security features such as QR codes to make duplication or forgery difficult.

Be issued in both physical and digital formats.

The digital version is called e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card).

What Is e-EPIC?

e-EPIC is a non-editable, secure PDF version of the voter ID card.

It comes with a QR code containing details like the voter's serial number, part number, and demographic information.

Voters can download it on their smartphones or computers and store it digitally.

It works in addition to the physical card, so voters can use either.

Why Is Bihar Introducing Them Now?

This comes ahead of assembly polls due in October-November this year.

Bihar has 7.24 crore voters as per the draft rolls published on August 1.

The updated voter IDs are expected to streamline verification at polling booths, reduce impersonation, and make electoral rolls more accurate, the Election Commission has said.

How Will Voters Get The New ID Cards?

According to the ECI's rollout plan:

New applicants (who filled Form-6 with a registered mobile number) can download their e-EPIC first.

Existing voters can download theirs in later phases after authenticating their registered mobile number.

Physical cards will also be delivered, with the EC now promising delivery within 15 days of application, along with real-time tracking through SMS updates and the NVSP portal.

Why Tech-Enabled Voter ID Cards?