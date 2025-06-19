Voter ID Cards To Be Delivered Within 15 Days: Here's How To Apply And Track Online

- Electors Photo Identity Cards will be delivered within 15 days
- Real-time tracking system informs electors of EPIC status via SMS notifications
- ECI launched an IT module on ECINet integrated with Department of Posts API for delivery
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Wednesday that Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPICs) will be delivered to voters within 15 days of an update in the electoral rolls - a move aimed at ensuring convenience and efficiency in service delivery and real-time tracking. Currently, it takes over a month for the EPIC to be delivered to voters.
Here's how real-time tracking of EPIC works:
- Real-time Tracking: The system tracks EPICs from generation to delivery, keeping electors informed about the status of their cards.
- SMS Notifications: Electors receive SMS updates at each stage, ensuring transparency and accountability.
- Dedicated IT Module: The ECI has launched a dedicated IT module on the ECINet platform, which integrates with the Department of Posts' API for seamless delivery.
- Streamlined Workflow: The new system replaces the existing process, re-engineering the workflow to enhance service delivery while maintaining data security.
Here's how to apply for a Voter ID card online:
- Visit NVSP Portal: Go to the National Voters' Services Portal (NVSP) website.
- Sign Up: Click "Sign-Up" in the top right corner and enter your mobile number, email ID, and captcha code.
- Create Account: Fill in your name, password, and confirm password, then request an OTP.
- Verify OTP: Enter the OTP sent to your mobile and email to verify your account.
- Log In: Log in to the portal using your mobile number, password, and captcha, then verify with an OTP.
- Fill Form 6: Click "Fill Form 6" for new voter registration and enter your personal, relative, contact, and address details.
- Upload Documents: Upload required documents and preview your application before submitting.
- Submit Application: Review your details for accuracy and submit your application.
Here's how to track Voter ID application:
- Visit the NVSP portal to check the Voter ID status.
- Navigate to the 'Track Application Status' section after logging in using your mobile number, password, captcha code, and OTP (One Time Password).
- Enter your reference number (received after submitting Form 6 or Form 6A)
- Select your state and click Submit to know the application status.
