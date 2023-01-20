Team Uddhav's Sanjay Raut Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kashmir

People across the nation are getting connected to the yatra, said Sanjay Raut.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday joined Rahul Gandhi in Kathua district during the Jammu and Kashmir part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking to reporters, Mr Raut said, "Bharat Jodo Yatra coming to Kashmir is a huge thing, in fact, the yatra should have started from here only to unite the nation. This is the only reason I came from Shiv Sena's side because we want the nation to unite."

"I am not talking about political things but the scenarios and atmosphere of the country are changing currently and among all this, I look up to Rahul Gandhi as a leader who can raise his voice against all odds in the nation," he added.

When asked about one of the Congress' remarks of not hoisting the flag at Lal Chowk but instead hoisting it at the party office because the chowk is part of the RSS' ideology, Mr Raut answered that he will not comment on anyone's ideology because it's their choice.

Further on being asked if people are getting connected to the yatra, Mr Raut said, "Of course, people across the nation are getting connected to the yatra, they are coming out in support of Rahul Gandhi and happily joining the yatra. Crowds are gathering in his support and people are joining."

Earlier, taking to his social media handle, Mr Raut shared the complete schedule of his J-K tour in which he is scheduled to meet Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK)'s Sikh delegation on Friday evening.

On Thursday evening, the foot march entered Jammu at Kathua's Lakhanpur area. Supporters were seen carrying party flags and torch lights as the yatra marched ahead later in the evening.

Mr Gandhi expressed his happiness on reaching Jammu and Kashmir for the final part of his yatra.

"It is a great pleasure to reach Jammu and Kashmir as I return to my home, where my ancestors had their roots. I am learning about and understanding more of me, every state, my country," the Congress leader said in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah, and CPI(M) leader Mohamad Yousuf will also participate in the yatra at the different locations, Congress leaders had said.

Omar Abdullah said that a few politicians should not use Bharat Jodo Yatra to whitewash their past on Kathua rape accused Lal Singh joining the Yatra.

"The INC has to ensure that the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not being used to whitewash their past," said Mr Abdullah.

In view of the yatra entering Jammu, the police have announced they will ensure all possible security arrangements. The yatra is to conclude in Srinagar on January 30.

In another similar development, Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party after its state unit "allowed" former BJP leader and minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join the yatra.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)