Team Thackeray Leader's Son Shot In Mumbai, Hospitalised

The former corporator was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vinod Ghosalkar's son Abhishek was injured when unidentified persons opened fire on him here on Thursday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the limits of MHB Colony police station in Dahisar area, said an official.

Abhishek, himself a former corporator, was rushed to hospital and was undergoing treatment, he added.

