Team Left, Bihar Cop Probing Sushant Rajput Case Still Stuck In Mumbai

The cop has to make an application to a competent authority for exemption, said an official.

Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari who came to Mumbai to supervise a probe against actor Rhea Chakraborty will have to remain quarantined unless the civic authorities allow him to leave early, an official said on Thursday.

Four other Bihar police officials have already left the city.

Mr Tiwari, city Superintendent of police, Central Patna, landed in Mumbai on Sunday to oversee the investigation the team of

Bihar Police was conducting into a complaint filed by the father of actor Sushant Singh Rajput regarding his suicide.

However, officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) put him up at SRPF Guest House in suburban Goregaon, asking him to be in "home quarantine'' till August 15 as per the coronavirus-related protocol.

"Tiwari has to make an application to the ward officer or other competent authority for exemption (if he wants to leave early) and then appropriate decision would be taken," a BMC official said.

"So far he has not made any application," he said.

Inspector General Of Police, Patna had written to the Mumbai Municipal Commissioner on Monday and requested him to exempt Mr Tiwari from quarantine so that he could carry out his duty.

In his reply, Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu said on Wednesday that Mr Tiwari could interact with Maharashtra officials using digital platforms.

He will have to comply with all the coronavirus-related norms, the civic official had added.

On Thursday, the four-member Bihar Police team left Mumbai after collecting evidence and recording statements.

The probe by Bihar Police became contentious as the Maharashtra government said they had no jurisdiction. The Centre, in the meantime, accepted the Bihar government's request for a CBI probe of Mr Rajput's suicide.