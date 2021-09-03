Teachers’ Day 2021: Know The Date, History, Significance, And Everything Else About The Day

Teachers' Day is a day to honour and show gratitude to all educators and teachers

Highlights Teachers' Day will be celebrated on September 5

It is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Teachers' day is to show honour and gratitude to all educators

Teachers' Day is a day to honour all those who have guided us right through our childhood. The annual celebration is almost here, to be commemorated on September 5. While pompous school and college celebrations belong to the past, the day is still a special time to show gratitude to our teachers.

Teachers' Day: Date

Teachers' Day in India is celebrated every year on September 5.

Teachers' Day: History

Teachers' Day is celebrated on the birthday of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the first vice-president of India and the second president of the nation. Dr Radhakrishnan was an esteemed educationist. Once, his students asked him, out of reverence, if he would allow them to celebrate his birthday. Dr Radhakrishnan denied any special treatment but suggested to the students that they could celebrate the day as Teachers' Day to recognise their contribution to society. That's how it all began.

Teachers' Day: Significance

This is a day to honour and show gratitude to all educators and teachers. Across India, schools and higher educational institutions have been celebrating this day by paying a tribute to Dr Radhakrishnan. Many students show their appreciation and gratitude to their teachers by giving them cards and gifts.

How can you make it special for your teachers:

1. Bake a cake for your teachers and drop it at their doorstep

2. Organise a virtual session with all tuition friends and surprise the teacher

3. Create a personalised card and write a note

4. The last one is important - always make them smile.