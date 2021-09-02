Teachers' Day 2021: Five Things To Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

  • Home
Teachers' day celebration in India is round the corner. September 5, which marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Sep 2, 2021 4:01 pm IST

New Delhi:

Teachers' day celebration in India is round the corner. September 5, which marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, former President of India, is celebrated as Teachers’ Day in India. Dr Radhakrishnan is well-known for his notable work as a teacher, philosopher, and scholar. He was born on September 5, 1888.

Dr Radhakrishnan always encouraged the youth to grow and step forward in shaping the world with the power of education. Since 1962, September 5 has been celebrated as Teachers' day to honor Dr Radhakrishnan's remarkable approach towards education and students.

Teachers' day plays a very significant role in the life of every student as this is the day when they give tribute to their teachers, mentors, and guides of life. In every school and college, this day is celebrated with utmost zest and students prepare various types of extra curricular activities like poems, skits, speeches, and other creative programmes to thank their teachers for their valuable learnings.

Here Are Five Things Students Should Know About Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's Life

  1. Dr Radhakrishnan was born on September 5, 1888, into a Telugu family in Tiruttani town. He was an ace student and received various scholarships throughout his life and he studied in schools at Tirupati and then to Vellore.

  1. Dr Radhakrishnan studied philosophy from the Christian College, Madras. He is considered one of the greatest philosophers in the history of India till date.

  1. After his degree was completed, he became Professor of Philosophy at Madras Presidency College then subsequently Professor of Philosophy at the University of Mysore.

  1. Dr Radhakrishnan was appointed as the second president of India in 1962 and he served for the designation till 1967.

  1. Some of his notable works are: Philosophy of Rabindranath Tagore, Reign of Religion in Contemporary Philosophy, The Hindu View of Life, An Idealist View of Life, Kalki or the Future of Civilisation, The Religion We Need, Gautama the Buddha, India and China, and several others.

