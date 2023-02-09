Teacher Detained For Sexually Assaulting Class 3 Girl In Delhi School: Cops

The matter came to light when her mother got suspicious about her child's behaviour. (Representational)

A 40-year-old teacher in a government school in east Delhi has been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Class 3 girl inside the school premises, police said on Wednesday.

The sports teacher has been associated with the school in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area since 2016 and is now being questioned, an official said.

The incident took place last week when the child was allegedly lured by the man and taken to a secluded place inside the school where he sexually assaulted her.

The matter came to light when her mother got suspicious about her child's behaviour. The eight-year-old narrated what had happened when her mother asked her about it. The parents approached the police on Wednesday after that.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said a team was sent to the spot after they received a call about the incident that happened about four, five days earlier.

The girl has been counselled and medically examined.

A case has been registered against the accused teacher under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Guguloth said.

