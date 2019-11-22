'Amaravati Not Andhra's Capital In New Map': TDP Leader Seeks Correction

The TDP leader was referring new map released by the MHA.

TDP MP Jayadev Galla said that the Home Ministry has released a new political map of India without Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh and said the matter should be immediately rectified.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha on Thursday, he said the contention that there was no gazette notification issued was "a frivolous and trivial argument".

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has released a new political map of India. But we are shocked to see that Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh is missing in this map. This is not only an insult to the people of Andhra Pradesh, but it is an insult to the Prime Minister who has laid the foundation stone for Amaravati in 2015," he said.

"The contention that there was no gazette notification issued is a frivolous and trivial argument. If this map goes into circulation, it is going to impact the flow of investments into our new state. I request the government to immediately rectify this situation and issue a revised map showing Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh," he said.



