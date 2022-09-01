Taxi Driver Arrested For Killing Pregnant Woman, Young Son In Meerut

An accomplice in the murder was found dead at his home. (Representational)

A taxi driver was arrested on Thursday allegedly for killing a pregnant woman and her five-year-old son, police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut said.

His accomplice in the murder was found dead at his home on Wednesday, they said.

The accused, a relative of the woman, Shikha, killed her in revenge after her husband called him a "thief", police said.

"We have arrested one Harish for the murder of Shikha, wife of Sandeep Kumar, and their five-year-old son Rushank. Harish drives a taxi and is a distant relative of Sandeep," Senior Superintendent of Police Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

According to police, Harish had been called a thief by Sandeep recently at a wedding, and since then he had been plotting to hurt him.

He took his revenge with the help of one Ravi, when they killed his wife and son on Tuesday.

The two also stole some jewellery and cash from the house to make it look like a robbery, police said.

Ravi died by suicide at his home the next day.

According to police, before taking his life, Ravi had told his brother about the murders and that he was disturbed by them.

