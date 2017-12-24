Taxi Driver Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Passenger Near Mumbai

Police in neighbouring Thane district have arrested a 32-year-old cab driver for allegedly raping a woman passenger.The alleged incident took place on the night of December 19, said Thane Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mahesh Patil.Suresh P Gosavi, the accused driver, was arrested yesterday, he said. Police also arrested another person, his friend, on the charge of abetting the crime.According to the complainant, she got into Mr Gosavi's cab on the evening of December 19 while travelling to Thane from Kashimira area.However, the taxi driver drove to Vajreshwari, and allegedly robbed her of her money, mobile and purse, and then raped her in the car at an isolated spot. His friend who was also sitting in the cab allegedly helped him.Later they took her to a lodge, where the woman told the lodge manager about her ordeal.When the manager questioned the duo, they fled from the spot.After the woman lodged a complaint, Mr Gosavi and his friend were arrested yesterday.Suresh Gosavi worked for a reputed app-based cab service provider, but had stopped accepting bookings from that firm for the last ten-fifteen days, police said.