Tax Notice To Daily Wager For 221 Crores In Bank He Has 'No Knowledge Of'

The I-T department has asked the man to appear before October 30 (Representational)

Shiv Prasad Nishad, a daily wage labourer, is a troubled man nowadays. Someone appears to have deposited an unthinkable Rs 221 crore in his bank account and the Income Tax department wants to meet him.

A few days ago, the I-T department sent him a notice over the amount in his account -- Rs 2,21,30,00,007 to be exact.

Mr Nishad, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, said he had no knowledge about the huge deposit. He approached the local police station with a complaint on Wednesday.

"I work as a labourer. I received the income tax notice for a huge amount, which I have no knowledge about," he said.

"I lost my PAN card a few years ago. I believe that somebody has misused it to deposit the money into my account," he said.

In the notice, Shiv Prasad Nishad has been asked to appear before the local I-T office before October 20 with details of his bank account and transactions.

"I have asked the Station House Officer to gather information about the matter," Additional Superintendent of Police Dipendra Nath Chaudhary told news agency PTI.

Local I-T officials could not be reached for comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)