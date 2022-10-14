Tata Power Hit By Cyber Attack, IT Infrastructure Affected, Says Firm

High-tension power lines are pictured outside a Tata Power sub station in the suburbs of Mumbai. (File)

India's Tata Power late on Friday reported a cyber attack on its IT infrastructure that impacted some of its systems.

The company said it has taken steps to retrieve and restore the systems, adding that all critical operational systems are functioning.

It also has put in place restricted access and preventive checks for employee and customer-facing portals and touch points, the company added.

