Hearing On Sexual Assault Case Against Tarun Tejpal On October 7

Tarun Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant inside a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013 (File)

A Goa court on Monday posted for October 7 the next hearing in trial against Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal in a sexual assault case lodged by his former woman colleague.

North Goa district and sessions judge Kshama Joshi heard the case on Monday following which it was kept for next hearing on October 7, public prosecutor Francisco Tavera said.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra last month asked the lower court to complete the trial in the case, preferably within six months.

Judge Kshama Joshi said the trial will be completed within the given time.

"There is direction in the matter and it is the duty of the court to comply with it," she said.

Tarun Tejpal, who appeared before the court, requested that the next date for hearing be fixed in November, which the judge refused.

Later, Tarun Tejpal told reporters outside the court he is confident that "all truth will come out".

The top court last month refused Tarun Tejpal's plea to quash the First Information Report or FIR filed against him.

Tarun Tejpal allegedly sexually assaulted the complainant inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa in 2013.

He has denied the allegations levelled against him.

Tarun Tejpal was arrested on November 30, 2013 by the crime branch after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court.

He has been out on bail since May 2014.

In September last year, the district court framed charges against Tarun Tejpal.

He was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 350 (criminal force), 376 (rape) and 354(A) and (B) (sexually coloured remarks and use of criminal force on woman).

He had earlier also moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a stay on framing of charges against him, but his petition was dismissed.

