Targeting PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Recalls His Only Visit To His Office Taking a jibe at PM Narendra Modi's famous Rs 15 lakh promise, Rahul Gandhi asked the people whether they had got a single penny in their account.

Share EMAIL PRINT Modi government has little space for farmers demanding their rights, Rahul Gandhi said Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today promised farmers' loan waiver in Madhya Pradesh within 10 days, if his party comes to power in the state, and slammed the central and state government over the plight of the agriculturists.



Virtually kicking off his party's campaign for the Assembly elections due towards the end of the year, Rahul Gandhi said if the Congress comes to power in MP, those responsible for the death of the six farmers who were killed in police firing during an agitation on this day last year in Mandsaur district, would face strict action within 10 days.



"In the entire county, farmers are demanding their rights, yelling and committing suicides, but the Modi government and BJP government in the states have little space for them," the Congress chief said.



He said he had met PM Modi in his (prime minister's) office "only once" when he led a farmers' delegation to seek help for the agriculture community but there was no assurance.



Taking a jibe at PM Modi's famous Rs 15 lakh promise, he asked the people whether they had got a single penny in their account.



Attacking PM Modi for his proximity with businessmen, he alleged that the prime minister has no time for the farmers and common people. He said the central NDA government has waived Rs 2.5 lakh crore of 15 industrialists but not even one rupee has been waived for the farmers by the union government or the BJP-led state governments.



Contrasting this, he said the governments in Punjab and Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, have already waived the farmers' loan. Rahul Gandhi recalled that the previous UPA government had waived farmers' loan to the tune of Rs 70,000 crore, "which is a record".



He called upon the Congressmen to go to streets, villages and meet the people.



Rahul Gandhi said people of the country are his first priority, party workers come second and Congress leaders come third.



"The one, who remains connected with the people will only be able to form government," he said.



Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met the families of those who had lost their kin in the police firing and consoled them.



