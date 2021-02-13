Tamil Nadu Man Gets 20 Years Jail For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter

Police booked the man under various sections of the POCSO act and arrested him. (Representational)

A daily wage worker has been sentenced to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment by a Mahila Court here for sexually assaulting his nearly three-month-old daughter some months back at Vellitiruppur village.

District Mahila Court Judge, Malathi, while sentencing the 50-year-old labourer on Friday, also slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on him and ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh to the mother.

The prosecution case was that the man, who has a 10-year-old son, sexually assaulted the infant when the mother was away. She returned and caught him red handed.

The boy was also not in the house when the incident took place.

The woman immediately took the child to a nearby hospital for treatment and later filed a police complaint.

Police booked the man under various sections of the POCSO act and arrested him.

