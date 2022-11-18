Tamil Nadu Fishermen Warned Against Venturing Into Sea

IMD forecasted rainfall in Tamil Nadu within the next three to four days. (Representational)

Fishermen in Tamil Nadu have been advised not to venture into the sea from Friday till further notice.

Tamil Nadu State fisheries department in an official statement on Thursday said that due to the formation of low pressure on the Bay of Bengal, fishermen are asked not to venture into the sea from tomorrow till further advice.

"Fishermen who are all in the deep sea are also asked to return to nearby harbours and keep their boats safe," the department said.

The meteorological department forecasted rainfall in Tamil Nadu within the next three to four days.

