Tamil Nadu Fisherman Hurt In Firing By Sri Lankan Navy Personnel: Report

A fisherman belonging to Nagapattinam district sustained head injuries as Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire when he was fishing along with others off the Kodiakarai coast. A total of 10 fishermen belonging to Akkaraipettai and Keechankuppam hamlets ventured into the sea in a mechanised boat from Nagapattinam port on July 28, Nagapattinam fisheries department officials said.

When they were fishing in the sea southeast off the Kodiakarai coast near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the morning hours of Monday, a fast craft of personnel belonging to the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire at the boats that were fishing in the vicinity, officials added.

"Lankan Navy personnel started attacking many boats in the area. First, they threw stones and then opened fire. One of the bullets came towards our boat and it pierced a partition and hit one among us named Kalaiselvan. The bullet scratched his head and he fell down unconscious," Deepanraj, one of the fishermen who was in the boat, said.

"We immediately turned our boat towards the coast and rushed Kalaiselvan to Nagapattinam GH. Since the bullet first pierced the boat before hitting him, he has escaped with head injuries," he added.

He stressed that the Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire when the fishermen were fishing within the Indian limits. The injured fisherman hailed from Akkaraipettai hamlet in this district.

Nagapattinam District Collector Dr Arun Thamburaj visited Nagapattinam GH and interacted with the affected fishermen. He enquired about the incident. The Coastal Security Group police, Q branch, and Fisheries department officials are conducting enquiries. The incident led to tension in fishing hamlets of Nagapattinam district.

