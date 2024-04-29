Tamil Nadu Couple Drown After Car Falls Into Pit Filled On Highway: Cops

The police said that the couple was returning from a relative's residence (Representational)

A couple from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district drowned after their car fell into a pit filled with water on the Tirunelveli Highway near Sankarankoil of Tenkasi District, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the victims have been identified as Venkatesh and Sumithra.

The police said that the couple was returning from a relative's residence in Palayankottai when their car lost control and fell into the pit.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

