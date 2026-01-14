Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Kickstarts Poll Campaign, Slams AIADMK

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched his campaign for the April 23 Assembly polls here on Tuesday and slammed AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as a leader with no long-term vision or understanding about anything.

He dubbed the NDA as "anti-Tamil and opportunistic alliance".

Formally introducing candidates of his party and that of allies from Tiruvarur region and seeking support for them, the DMK chief claimed there were many examples to show the intellectual capability of the Leader of Opposition Palaniswami.

He claimed that that the former Chief Minister lacks understanding about anything and has no foresight or longterm vision and he is demonstrating it.

The Chief Minister said: "Do you know what the highlight is among Palaniswami's ramblings? When asked how will he implement his electoral promises he replied that he will implement them by raising taxes. Only Palaniswami can think like this and that is why the BJP has easily intimidated Palaniswami to such an extent and has kept him in their slave alliance." NDA has only one objective and it is to hinder Tamil Nadu's development and it aims at "destroying" the development brought about by the Dravidian model.

He alleged: "This is the objective of the NDA and since the BJP, which leads the NDA, lacks the strength to oppose us in Tamil Nadu, it has purchased the AIADMK." Generally, as far as the BJP is concerned, it does not do good for the people. But when elections are round the corner, they will make some announcements in the budget for the sake of window dressing. However, the NDA with a "deceitful mindset", was unwilling to do even that for Tamil Nadu. After the BJP-led union government came to power, it has done no good for Tamil Nadu and has not implemented any special schemes.

The chief minister listed initiatives, including Madurai AIMS project to substantiate his allegations against the BJP-led Centre and said despite hurdles the state has made several achievements.

He alleged that since the state did not "accept Hindi imposition," the BJP-led Centre has not yet released even the education funds.

"Can the future of Tamil Nadu be entrusted to a group with such a deceitful mindset? Can the people of Tamil Nadu be handed over to such a deceitful group? The Dravidian party chief appealed to the people to reject the NDA in order to protect the future of Tamil Nadu. He said: "You are yourselves witnessing what kind of opportunistic alliance the NDA is. By intimidating Palaniswami, who ran a regime of corruption, commission, and collection they formed an alliance."

On April 23, when people go to cast their votes, there was just one thing they needed to think and it was whether the "NDA's anti-Tamil opportunistic alliance," or the continued legacy of the DMK's accomplishments. He urged people to reflect on this point and make their choice. He accused the NDA of "depriving" Tamil Nadu its rights and for committing a series of betrayals and dramas as if the AIADMK-BJP had split. Ultimately, after deciding in Delhi, the NDA has now come to Tamil Nadu to lose and it is the truth.

He said: "That was why I said that the election is between team TN vs team Delhi; Tamil Nadu vs NDA." In order to protect Tamil Nadu, to ensure its development journey, to prevent the state from becoming a land of riots, the BJP-AIADMK alliance must be decimated and the DMK must assume power again. Further, Stalin added: "You all must understand one thing well, we are fighting not just for the victory of the DMK, not just for the victory of the alliance led by the DMK; this is for the sake of Tamil Nadu's victory." He said that under the "upcoming Dravidian model 2.0 government," the DMK would deliver an administration so exceptional that it would surpass even their own past achievements.

He assured pumpsets without meters, benefiting over 20 lakh farmers. Monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 will be provided under the Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes (will be hiked from Rs 1,000) for students. "Over the next five years, 35 lakh students pursuing higher education will receive laptops." The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women), a trendsetter among the DMK regime's flagship schemes was emulated by several other states. However, the BJP at the Centre plotted to stall this scheme using election as an excuse.

The DMK became vigilant and as a result, Rs 5,000 ---assistance of Rs 1,000 for 3 months together along with a summer special grant of Rs 2,000--- was provided to each of the 1.31 croer women beneficiaries in February itself. Also, for government employees, the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme (TAPS) was implemented for which they have been struggling for 22 years.

Stalin sought votes for DMK's Poondi Kalaivanan (Tiruvarur) and TRB Rajaa (Mannargudi) and for CPI's Marimuthu (Tiruthuraipoondi) and SDPI's Mohammed Mubarak (Nannilam). After presiding over the DMK rally and delivering his address, CM Stalin walked on the streets of Tiruvarur, noted for its grand temple chariot, and sought votes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)