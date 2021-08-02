Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Congratulates Indian Women's Hockey Team

Scripting history, the Rani Rampal-led women's team defeated three-time champions Australia 1-0. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday congratulated the Indian women's hockey team which upset world No.2 Australia in the Tokyo Olympics to storm into the semi-finals.

The ecstatic Chief Minister also wished the team "all the best" to enter the finals and clinch the gold medal.

"I am absolutely delighted at the victory of Indian women's #Hockey team against Australia to storm into the semi-finals. You're scripting history." "I wish you all the best to enter the finals and clinch the #Olympics #Gold," Mr Stalin said in a tweet.

Scripting history, the Rani Rampal-led women's team defeated three-time champions Australia 1-0 to enter the semi-finals to set up a clash with Argentina.

This was the first time the Indian women's team has made it to the semis of the Olympics, with their feat coming in for all-round praise.

