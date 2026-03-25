AIADMK Signals Aggressive Poll Push With First List, Retains Key Seats In NDA Deal

Taking the lead as the principal opposition in Tamil Nadu, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has released its first list of 23 candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections, setting the tone for what promises to be a fiercely contested political battle.

Party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, or EPS, will contest from his home turf Edappadi, underscoring the significance of the election for his leadership. The list prominently features key party heavyweights and core committee members, signalling a strategy built around experience and organisational strength.

Among those named are Deputy General Secretary P Munusamy from Veppanahalli, Treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan from Dindigul, senior leader Natham Viswanathan from Natham, SP Velumani from Thondamuthur, K Thangamani from Kumarapalayam, D Jayakumar from Royapuram and C Vijayabaskar from Viralimalai. Former minister RB Udhayakumar from Thirumangalam, reinforcing the party's reliance on seasoned faces.

In a politically significant move, amid speculation that the BJP may seek the Tirupparankundram seat - the epicentre of the recent "deepam" row in Madurai - the AIADMK has retained the constituency, fielding sitting MLA Rajan Chellappa.

The AIADMK has nearly finalised seat-sharing within the NDA bloc.

The BJP has been allotted 27 seats, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (led by TTV Dhinakaran) gets 11, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by Anbumani Ramadoss gets one, Tamil Maanila Congress (led by GK Vasan) gets five, and Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (led by John Pandian) gets one. With 62 of the 234 seats already shared, the AIADMK retains 172 seats, leaving room for adjustments with smaller allies.

The election is widely seen as a do-or-die battle for EPS. Under his leadership - both jointly with O Panneerselvam (OPS) and later independently - the AIADMK has suffered three successive electoral defeats in 2019, 2021 and 2024 following the death of J Jayalalithaa.

After severing ties with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, EPS has now realigned with the saffron party.

However, challenges persist for the AIADMK-led alliance.

The PMK is internally divided, with founder S Ramadoss at odds with his son Anbumani, who remains in the NDA. The senior Ramadoss is now aligned with expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala, raising concerns over a split in Vanniyar votes.

Similarly, the Thevar vote bank in southern Tamil Nadu could be fragmented. While Dhinakaran has rejoined the NDA fold, OPS has aligned with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and Sasikala is contesting independently, setting the stage for a multi-cornered contest within the community.

Adding to the complexity is the entry of actor Vijay with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), whose mass appeal, especially among youth, could alter electoral equations.

Despite these headwinds, EPS remains optimistic, banking on what he describes as growing anti-incumbency against the DMK government over issues such as women's safety, law and order, and alleged unfulfilled promises - charges firmly denied by the ruling party.

The AIADMK is also betting big on a populist manifesto to counter the DMK's welfare model. Key promises include doubling monthly assistance for women to Rs 2,000, free refrigerators for eligible households, steps to waive student loans, three free LPG cylinders annually, a Rs 25,000 subsidy for two-wheelers for five lakh people, and housing for the homeless poor.

With alliances stitched, candidates being announced, and campaign narratives taking shape, Tamil Nadu appears headed for a high-voltage electoral showdown.

The ruling DMK too is expected to share its candidates list over the next few days.

The state goes for polls on April 23. The votes will counted on May 4.

