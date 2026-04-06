"Attempts To Turn Madurai Into Manipur": MK Stalin Jabs BJP Over Deepam Row

With the election battle intensifying in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin sharpened his attack on the BJP-led NDA, invoking regional pride, fiscal injustice, and social harmony while addressing a campaign rally in Madurai.

Making a reference to the contentious deepam issue in Thiruparankundram, Stalin alluded to the ongoing legal tussle despite the Madras High Court Madurai bench permitting the lighting of the lamp both atop the hill pillar and near the Uchi Pillayar temple where it's lit over a century.

The temple administration and the state government have challenged this order, even as questions of contempt have been raised over non-implementation - turning the issue into a political flashpoint.

Without getting into details, Stalin suggested that attempts were being made to disturb communal harmony. "Peace and brotherhood is the DNA of Tamil Nadu. But the NDA wants to destroy this," he said, alleging that the BJP was promoting a "divisive Aryan model" and had "attempted to turn Madurai into Manipur".

MK Stalin credited the people of Madurai for resisting such attempts. "Madurai people are intelligent. You have effectively foiled conspiracies to trigger clashes," he said, emphasising the city's ethos of harmony and coexistence.

A major plank of Stalin's speech was fiscal federalism, as he directly challenged Union Minister Piyush Goyal over claims regarding central assistance.

"Tamil Nadu's funds go directly to the people. But where does the tax paid by Tamil Nadu go?" Stalin asked. He demanded transparency, saying, "Reveal how much Tamil Nadu gets back for every rupee it pays. If this comparison is released, the Centre will stand exposed."

Escalating the attack, Stalin added, "If Tamil Nadu is given funds in the same proportion as BJP-ruled states, we can repay our debt and there will be no financial pressure."

He also targeted the Centre over delays in key infrastructure, pointing to the long-pending AIIMS project in Madurai. "Announced in 2015, foundation laid in 2019, but it still remains on paper," he said, alleging neglect of the state due to what he called "hatred".

Responding to remarks on Tamil Nadu's finances, Stalin said, "Claiming Tamil Nadu will go bankrupt is too much. It is the NDA that will go bankrupt in Tamil Nadu."

However, the BJP in the past has rejected the DMK's allegations on fund allocation.

Leaders, including Piyush Goyal, have asserted that central fund distribution is based on objective criteria such as population, requirements, and Finance Commission norms, and not guided by political considerations.

With both sides sharpening their positions, the campaign is increasingly centred on competing narratives - DMK's pitch on state rights and welfare, and BJP's emphasis on rule-based fiscal transfers-setting up a high-stakes electoral contest.

Tamil Nadu goes to polls on April 23. The votes will be counted on May 4.