Take Strict Action On Those Celebrating Gen Rawat's Death: Karnataka Minister To State Police

Stringent action against those who are celebrating the untimely death of General Rawat: Minister

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Saturday directed the Director General of Police Praveen Sood to identify and punish those who post derogatory remarks on social media against the Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat who, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others, was killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

The Minister has instructed Mr Sood that there should not be any delay in identifying and initiating stringent action against those who are celebrating the untimely death of General Rawat, Mr Jnanendra's office said in a statement.

"Find out the residential addresses of those criminals who post such remarks on the social media celebrating the death of the proud son of India, as they are anti-nationals, and punish them befitting their distorted minds," the Minister told Mr Sood.

Instructed the state police to take stern action against those who post derogatory remarks in social media on the sad demise of CDS General #BipinRawat. Spoke with DG IGP Sri Praveen Sood and directed him to take strict action (1/2)@BSBommai — Araga Jnanendra (@JnanendraAraga) December 11, 2021

In CDS Gen Bipin Rawat's death, the country has suffered an irreparable loss as his contribution to the nation was extraordinary, Jnanendra said.