Want To See Taj Mahal Under Moon Light? New View Point Offers Just That

Taj Mahal can now be enjoyed under moonlight from new view point.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday opened a new viewpoint at Taj Mahal that will enable the tourists to enjoy a spectacular view of the iconic monument under the moonlight and during the early morning hours.

The entry to new "Mehtab Bagh Taj view point" will be Rs 20 and the tourists can view the Taj Mahal from morning 7-10 am and evening 7-10 pm.

The view point was inaugurated by State Minister Girraj Singh Dharmesh.

"The Taj viewpoint has been developed by the Agra Development Authority. I wish more such viewpoints are developed in Agra so that more foreign tourists can come here," said Mr Dharmesh.

The tourists were delighted to see Taj Mahal through a new viewpoint.

"I am from Melbourne, Australia. I have been to Taj Mahal before, but not to this place (Mehtab Bagh Taj View Point). I think it is a wonderful spot," said a foreign tourist.

Another tourist from Jammu and Kashmir said, "It is a good thing for tourism. It is a dream-come-true moment if I get to see the Taj Mahal during the night."

Earlier this month, the Agra District Administration had installed two air purifier machines at the gates of the Mughal era monument Taj Mahal to fight air pollution in the region.

