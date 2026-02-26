Kannada Director Beaten Up With Hockey Sticks, Actor Among 11 Arrested

Eleven people, including a woman actor and social media influencer, have been arrested in Bengaluru in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault and robbery of a Kannada film director.

The victim, TA Anish, who runs a modelling and casting agency named Aneesh Creations and has directed album songs, short films and a feature titled Jeevanada Bhashe, was attacked following a financial dispute, police said.

Anish, originally from Tamil Nadu, filed a complaint at Adugodi police station on February 11 after being admitted to hospital with multiple injuries to his hands and legs. The incident came to light when the hospital reported it as a medico-legal case.

According to police, the dispute centred on an unpaid loan of Rs 2.5 lakh allegedly borrowed by one of the accused, Ashirvad (also referred to as Aashi or Ash Mello in some accounts), and disagreements over an investment of Rs 5-6 lakh by Lakshmi Narayan in Anish's unreleased film Jeevanada Bhashe.

Anish had moved to Mumbai about two months earlier. He informed a female acquaintance in Bengaluru's Indiranagar area, actor Aishwarya, of his intention to sell his Honda CRV car. The accused group learned of this and offered assistance in finding a buyer.

On February 9, Anish travelled from Mumbai to Bengaluru. He met Aishwarya, an individual named Shahid and another associate near Indiranagar. On the pretext of inspecting the vehicle and collecting an advance payment, he was taken to a house where the door was locked behind him. Police said five to six people then assaulted him with cricket stumps and hockey sticks.

They demanded he withdraw earlier complaints related to the financial matters, including one lodged with Tamil Nadu police, and delete related evidence. When he refused, the assault continued, causing serious injuries.

The attackers robbed him of gold ornaments weighing about 22 grams, including a chain and ring, and Rs 30,000 in cash. He was later taken by car to an isolated area near Mandaragiri Hill in Tumakuru district, where two more individuals allegedly joined and assaulted him again.

Investigators said the group also attempted to extort Rs 5 lakh from him. They withdrew Rs 5,500 from his account using his ATM card before admitting him to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and fleeing.

Police have stated that Lakshmi Narayan was connected via video call during part of the assault and allegedly instigated the attackers.

Following the complaint, officers registered a case of kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault and robbery at Adugodi police station.

Items recovered include six mobile phones, the gold ornaments, a car and some cash. The accused were produced before a court, which remanded them to custody. Police said inquiries are continuing to establish the full sequence of events.