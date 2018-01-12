Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: Shivraj Chouhan Performs Surya Namaskar, Calls It 'Best Way To Stay Fit' Swami Vivekananda Jayanti: The Madhya Pradesh government had directed all educational institutions in the state to organse Surya Namaskar and Pranayam sessions today

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performs Surya Namaskar. Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan started his morning with Surya Namaskar today. He was joined by several others including students from across the state who had come to participate in a yoga event organised by the government to mark the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is also celebrated as National Youth Day. He asked youngsters to perform Surya Namaskar (sun salutation) every day saying it is one of the best ways to keep fit.



"Health should be our priority. To keep ourselves healthy, it is necessary to exercise. Surya Namaskar is one of the best ways to keep fit and in this regard the state government has decided to organise mass Surya Namaskar sessions every year on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary," he said.



He emphasised the need to be healthy to achieve bigger goals in life. He also urged the youth to follow the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.



"I have been reading Swami Vivekananda's teachings since childhood and what I am today is because of his teachings," the chief minister told news agency ANI.



The Madhya Pradesh government had directed all educational institutions in the state to organse Surya Namaskar and Pranayam sessions today. However, it also made it clear that participation wasn't mandatory.



